Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd - Company Capsule market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd - Company Capsule" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, financial ratios, key competitors, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Identifies crucial company information about "Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd" along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

- Provides key ratios on company's financial performance.

- Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

- Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



ReasonsToBuy

- Enhance your understanding of "Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd"

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding customers' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

- Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

- Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the company's financial health.



Key Highlights

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. (Taiyo Yuden) is an electronic equipment manufacturer based in Japan. The company carries out the business of manufacturing and marketing of electronic components to its customers worldwide. It offers a range of electric products such as ceramic capacitors; inductors, including power inductors, standard inductors, leaded inductors and balun transformers; noise suppression components such as multi layer EMI suppression filters, common mode choke coils, ferrite cores and varistors. Taiyo Yuden also provides frequency products including multilayer ceramic devices, surface acoustic wave, film bulk acoustic resonator devices, and chip antennas; energy devices such as coin, ceramic, thin film, and cylinder type polyacene capacitors; functional modules; and recording media products comprising CD-R, and BD-R. The company's products are used in smartphones, personal computers and televisions. Taiyo Yuden is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.



Companies Mentioned



Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143519/taiyo-yuden-co-ltd-company-capsule.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###