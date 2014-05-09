Fast Market Research recommends "Takara Tomy Co Ltd in Toys and Games (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Takara Tomy is the fourth largest traditional toys and games company globally, however its sales have declined in 2012 mainly due to its majority exposure to the declining Japanese market. The company is responsible for creating major brands such as Pokemon and Beyblade. Takara Tomy also originally produced Transformers, which is licensed to Hasbro for international markets outside Japan.
Euromonitor International's Takara Tomy Co Ltd in Toys and Games (World) company profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Toys and Games industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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