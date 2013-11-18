Take a First Class Rail Holiday to Italy on Daytime Trains

York, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Italy is the most romantic and glorious of countries, a favourite of tourists and travelers from all across the world, with its enthralling landscapes, shimmering lakes, mountain peaks and a stunning coastline. The best way to explore the myriad of beautiful locations in Italy is by rail. And to make your journey even more interesting and memorable, Planet Rail offers tailor made rail holidays to travelers.



Italy is also famous for its mouthwatering food, exquisite wine and trendy fashion. There are many places in Italy that you can discover during your journey with Planet Rail. While places such as Rome, Venice and Florence are a must see, there are other places that can be explored to get the natural feel of Italy. Places like Tuscany or Umbria are known for their extravagant landscapes. The cities and towns are surrounded by those gently flowing lakes. You will definitely be transported back in time when you arrive at the medieval hill towns that are still unaffected by the modern world.



Until now, visitors to Italy could choose to take the overnight sleeper train, The Thello, which journeys from Paris to Rome and other Italian Destinations. However, this is shortly to become an option that will no longer be available, as The Thello is ending service on 15th December 2013.



Planet Rail offers enchanting rail holidays, including to iconic Venice, historic Florence and Rome, to Verona to take in the opera and to charming Lake Garda, all on daytime first class trains. On a rail holiday, the journey is as enticing as the destination. With Planet Rail you get to take in the fantastic scenery en route that you would have missed had you travelled overnight. As Planet Rail specializes in tailor made holidays, you can choose where you wish to go, when you want to, for how long, and where to stay, for a truly unique holiday, tailor made just for you.



To discover more please visit http://www.planetrail.co.uk



About http://www.planetrail.co.uk

Planet Rail, based in York, England was set up by Guy Saunders, and specialises in First Class rail holidays to Europe and beyond. An independent, family-run business with a responsible approach to travel, and a belief in providing the more personal and professional service you deserve. Let them create your perfect rail holiday.



Media Contact



Guy Saunders – Planet Rail

Address: The Green, Stillington, York YO61 1JX, England

Phone: 0843-506-8810

Email: guy@planetrail.co.uk

Website: http://www.planetrail.co.uk