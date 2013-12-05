Take a Trip to the Canadian Rockies for the Holidays

Canmore, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Platinum Suites Resort is home to a vast amount of year round activities that entertain the old and young, and there is nothing like visiting this area of the world during the holidays.?With snow dusted mountain peaks and lakes frozen over anyone will have an unforgettable experience up in Canmore and Banff with their family and friends.



The activities are endless; from skiing and snowboarding, to the spectacular views of the Banff Gondola, Mad Dogs & Englishman Expeditions and Lake Minnewanka, anyone will never be bored in the winter time when staying at Platinum Suites Resort of Canmore Alberta.



When visiting the Banff Gondola visitor will experience unforgettable views of more mountain peaks than anyone'll ever imagine. This year round activity is great for the entire family and leads visitor to the top of the Sulphur Mountain summit where there are plenty of activities to engage in once arrive.



Mad Dogs & Englishmen Expeditions welcomes to experience an authentic dog sledding adventure and lets one decide how long they want to ride for. For just a taste they offer hour and a half rides, to half and full day expeditions as well as multi day tours upon request. This intimate dog sledding experience is offered in small group sizes only for an experience everyone and their family will never forget.



Lake Minnewanka, just a short ride from Banff offers all kinds of views of picturesque water and glaciers but also offers unlimited amounts of gorgeous wildlife. From elk, deer and mountain sheep, to ospreys and beautiful bald eagles, bringing the camera is a must when visiting Lake Minnewanka situated in Banff National Park.



These activities plus plenty more are awaiting arrival, so book one's holidays now and stay at the fabulous accommodations of Platinum Suites Resort with one's whole family in Canmore Alberta today! http://www.platinumsuitesresort.com