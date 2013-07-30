Take a Vacation by Renting Motorhomes, Houston from Smith RV Rentals

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- People who love luxurious travels can hire motorhomes, Houston from Smith RV Rentals Company. Families can plan for their weekend road trip or dream vacation easily with the help of this motorhome specialist. Top quality and late model recreational vehicles are only rented out to customers.



The features of RV along with the rental process will be described to clients by the knowledgeable staff of this company. Smith RV Rentals offers RV unit models like Sunseeker 23 and 26 with 6 sleeps up, Sunseeker 29 with 8 sleeps up, Sunseeker 26 Slide Out with 6 sleeps up and Sunseeker 31 Slide Out with 8 sleeps up. All these motorhome models for rent are non-smoking units. Customers can make reservations via telephone or email and can hire motorhomes, Houston at the best possible deals.



Smith RV Rentals units are offered with standard features like central heat, shower, dash air conditioning, large roof, toilet, cruise control, colour television, DVD player, auxillary battery, freezer/2 door refrigerator, Onan 4 KW generator, 3 burner stove, basement storage, convection oven/microwave or oven, unleaded fuel tank of 60 gallon, coffeemaker, propane tank of 15 gallon, hot water heater, FM/AM radio along with CD, V10 engine of Ford Triton and automatic transmission. RV units provided by Smith RV Rentals are from Forest River, and service seekers can fill out a Reservation Request Form through the website smithrvrentals.com and can make reservations quickly and easily.



The website says, “Our Staff is focused to providing all of our customers with a high level of customer service and support. We can help you every step of the way to make sure that you get the very most out of your RV Rental.”



The service provider offers to rent extra clean motorhomes from Forest River of models Sunseeker 3100SS, 2600 and 2900 to clients. Apart from that, the company guarantees to offer an exciting, enjoyable and stress-free vacation experience to families through rental RVs. The housekeeping kit consists of blanket, dinner plate, frying pan, sheets, salad plate, silverware, pillow, strainer, water pitcher, platter, cereal bowl, glasses, wash cloth, hand/bath towel, pillow cases, bottle opener, pan covers, corkscrew, toaster, clothes hanger and much more. Smith RV Rentals suggests clients not to park their motorhomes in the wild due to safety concerns. Woodall Campground Directory and KOA Kamp ground Directory are also provided along with motorhomes.



Motorhomes, Houston rental service seekers can obtain rental rates from the smithrvrentals.com website. Clients do not require any technical expertise in order to connect motorhomes to particular campsites. The company promises that all modern motorhomes can be handled like a car as they have sufficient accelerating power. Only translation and national driving licenses are required by customers. Families can also bring along their pets for vacation in rental RV motorhomes but should ensure that the pets do not damage the vehicle. Smith RV Rentals provides motorhome orientation in which responsibility and maintenance instruction for clients is included.



To obtain more information about motorhomes, Houston, visit https://www.smithrvrentals.com.



About Smith RV Rentals

Smith RV Rentals is a motorhomes rental company owned and operated by a family. This company has been serving clients in the Houston area from 1977. Dependable and late model motorhomes are offered to customers at the best possible rates.



