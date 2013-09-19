Take Advantage of a Short Autumn Holiday Break in Scenic Padstow

Helston, Cornwall -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- In the West Country, especially in beautiful places like Padstow, even a few days' vacation can feel like a deeply reinvigorating two-week getaway. Classic Cottages, with its plethora of holiday cottages in Cornwall, offers what it calls ‘short breaks': bookings of cottages for six nights or fewer, with an excellent choice of locations. Classic Cottages urges would-be holiday-makers to check first with their website to see which cottages are available for the autumn short break bookings.



Padstow has so much to offer by way of natural treasures and breathtaking sights. It boasts the quintessential British countryside, with picturesque walking trails and glorious sandy beaches. Located at the head of the Camel River Estuary, Padstow naturally has a wealth of beautiful landscape to explore, including the rugged coastline peppered with hidden gems just waiting to be discovered. Those who love seafood and local specialities will not be disappointed here. Essentially a fishing port, the town is home to freshly captured bounties from the sea, as well as local produce picked that very day; not to mention Padstow is also home to celebrity chefs Paul Ainsworth and Rick Stein, amongst others. All these and more are compelling reasons why booking holiday cottages in Cornwall – especially Padstow – even for a short break, can do wonders for anyone’s sense of wellbeing.



Winner of the Which? Recommended Provider awards for 2012 to 2013, Classic Cottages is a leader in the field. For several years, the company has been the de-facto go-to for people who have no time for disappointment and frustration, especially with their long-planned holidays. In the UK and beyond, Classic Cottages holds a solid reputation for providing the best, exhaustively inspected, meticulously vetted accommodation, most notably in the range of holiday cottages in Cornwall. The company’s peerless attention to detail—all to ensure that their guests experience nothing but memorable moments—is evident in the hundreds of cottages available in its current portfolio.



About Classic Cottages

Classic Cottages has almost four decades of experience in the tourist industry—when it comes to unforgettable holidays, the most demanding people go straight to Classic Cottages for the best, premium selection of hundreds of holiday cottages throughout the UK. For more information about the company, holiday cottages in Cornwall, in particular Padstow, visit its website at http://www.classic.co.uk .



Contact Details:

Classic Cottages Ltd.

Leslie House, Lady Street

HELSTON, Cornwall

TR13 8NA UK

Tel: 01326 555555

Fax: 01326 555544

Website: http://www.classic.co.uk