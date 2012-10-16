Take Advantage of Private Notary Public Services

Tacoma, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Almost all of us are familiar with the notary public, but just how many of us know the full range of how they serve our community? The full range of services provided by the notary public may surprise you and help you find new ways of insuring contracts and other legal documents are verified and recognized in our legal system.



Essentially, the job of the notary public is to certify documents, particularly contracts between two or more parties so that the provisions can be legally recognized in court. Whether between individuals transferring the title of a vehicle to businesses entering a merger, a notary public is there to insure the process is legal and free of fraud or other issues that can cause problems if the documents or contracts are challenged.



A notary public offers a wide range of services that can assist you in more ways that you might think. The common services of the notary public generally include;



- Process Servers: Generally to serve subpoenas and other legal documents

- Filings for Court

- Inspections

- Evictions

- Stakeouts

- Search of Public Records

- Loan Signings

- Mobile Services

- Skiptracing

- Surveillance



The services of a notary public in good standing are guaranteed. Part of their job is to see the identification of all parties involved so that the contracts or documents are legally binding. A notary public is not held accountable by the courts if one party uses false identification or misrepresents what is in the documents or contracts. Whether the contracts or documents state what is represented is usually the domain of attorneys, not the notary public.



While you can usually find a notary public at your local bank, there are advantages to using a private notary public that runs their own independent business.



- Availability: A private notary public can travel to your location to authorize the documents or contracts. Unlike the notary public at the bank who generally must stay at the office. This means that you can call a private notary to oversee a title transfer, certify signed documents and the like at your convenience.



- Price: While the services of a notary public at the bank are generally low or even free in certain circumstances, this depends largely on having an account at that particular banking institution as well as the type of services needed. A private notary does charge fees, but they can be lower in certain circumstances.



All notary publics must be licensed and you can check out their certifications online. In fact, independent notary publics often register with the Better Business Bureau as well as the state department of licensing, so you can check out if they are in full standing, plus if they are part of the BBB to see if any complaints have been lodged against them. You can even find a rating system for notary publics that are in good standing as well.



There are many reasons to use a private notary public for the services they offer, be sure to do a little background research to find the one that suits your needs.



