Take Advantage of Troy Proctor Constructions' Competitive Prices for New Home, Renovation or Extension

Caboolture, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Troy Proctor Constructions (TPC), one of the most renowned home builders in Brisbane, who offer its customers with world-class service and standards in construction of new homes, renovations or extension at competitive prices. The company is one of the leading house builders in Brisbane and other parts of Queensland.



A representative from the company said, “We specialize in offering hundreds of new homes, house renovations in Brisbane and house extensions in Brisbane each year. With over 14 years of experience in the building industry, we have a proven track record of achievements and have built a strong reputation for offering outstanding building services and superior quality.”



“Our goal is to build your dream home to your requirements and make the process as enjoyable as possible.” he further added.



The construction company has served numerous satisfied clients over last fourteen years and their efforts have been duly recognized as the company was awarded with the prestigious Master Builders Award. Prior to the award, TPC had already won the hearts of its clients by offering them its fourteen years of experience in house building and home renovations in Brisbane.



The company incorporates skilled and experienced staff who understands the value of a home to its owner and what are the expectations of their clients. One of the most important USPs of the leading builders in Sunshine Coast is that their prices are fixed at the contract point, unlike other developers, after the contract is signed; well you know what happens next.



About Troy Protector Constructions

Troy Proctor Constructions specializes in new homes, renovations and extensions, and provides a personal experience homeowners deserve. They have an exceptional reputation in the construction industry, which is endorsed by their Master Builders award for Home Renovations/Remodeling. They also use the highest standard of workmanship throughout the building process by using quality employees, construction methods and materials.



For more information, please visit: http://www.troyproctorconstructions.com.au/



Address: Troy Proctor Constructions, Caboolture, Queensland 4510

Contact: (07) 5495 1433, 0428 989 786