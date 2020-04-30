Take Business Forward Whilst Ensuring a Healthy Level of Cash Flow with Invoice Factoring Solutions from Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd

Basingstoke, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd, one of the trustworthy business finance solutions providers, offers one-of-a-kind invoice factoring solutions that helps organisations take their business forward whilst ensuring a healthy level of cash flow. With their services, businesses can cover their additional expenses as they take on more business or late paying customers.



Organizations that can benefit from their invoice factoring solutions include businesses that trade with each other on credit terms, firms requiring funding of up to £2m, and limited companies with a turnover of up to £15m. This includes young start-ups projecting £300k in their first year. They service businesses from a wide range of industry sectors that include manufacturing, transport, security services and construction.



A market leader, Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd turns invoices into instant cash with their effective invoice factoring solutions. Additionally, their solutions provide a multitude of other benefits such as –flexible ongoing source of working capital, time and money savings, negotiable trade discounts, transparent fees, fast decision making; and much more.



Talking about the cost of their invoice factoring solutions, a representative from Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd stated, "We charge a single fixed fee for our solutions ensuring you know what to expect. That fee will be fixed as a percentage of your annual turnover. This fee can be fixed for the duration of the facility, typically 12 months or you can secure this funding and the fixed rate for up to three years, providing peace of mind from base rate changes and helping your business to budget accurately."



A leading independent funder specialising in invoice finance, Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd also experts in providing construction linked finance and outsourced credit control solutions. They have been actively operating in the industry since 2010, and over time have had the privilege of serving many popular businesses with simple, transparent and convenient funding solutions.



Pulse Cashflow Finance Ltd has an outstanding team of highly skilled and trained professionals who work closely with clients to help them overcome cash flow challenges hassle-free.



