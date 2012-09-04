Take Charge Mama Offers Coaching, Mentoring, and Consulting for Professional Working Moms

Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- Have you ever noticed that there are numerous resources about pregnancy and childbirth. However, the information available to help guide women through the transition of working motherhood is almost non-existent. The information that is available is spread out everywhere and there is no “one stop shop” that provides a step-by-step process. That is, until now.



Marla Enhelder, PhD is a career-minded mom that desperately needed guidance after having her first child. She couldn’t find the help she was craving and she saw no other option than forging ahead. She overcame the challenges she was experiencing by learning absolutely everything she could about successful working motherhood. Marla has since made a commitment to dedicate the rest of her professional life to helping other working moms navigate through the ins and outs of the mental, emotional, physical, and relational aspects of working motherhood.



Marla Enhelder is the founder of Take Charge Mama, takechargemama.com. Her company empowers working moms to effectively master their time, create balance between work and family, and ultimately live a happy life. Through workshops, courses, and coaching programs, Take Charge Mama Support for Working Moms take charge of their lives so that they feel genuinely happy and fulfilled both at home and in their careers.



“We teach career-minded moms how to go from overwhelmed, exhausted, and guilt-ridden to living an abundant life that they absolutely love”



Take Charge Mama also consults with organizations that are looking to attract and retain their working mom talent. They provide solutions for the organization as well as a variety of coaching programs to assist the employer in supporting their expectant working moms and working mom talent.



