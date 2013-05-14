Take Control of Digital Marketing with PUNCH Digital

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- One of Melbourne’s leading digital marketing agencies, PUNCH digital is taking control of an online environment clogged with ineffective Search Engine Optimisation strategies.



Over the last twelve months the industry has seen a dramatic change in the world of Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) with the Google Panda and Penguin algorithm updates. Having the right strategies in place for any business is more crucial than ever.



This tightening of the algorithm and thus rankings was based on quality of on-page content and the overall quality of a websites links.



Fast-forward to the present, and another seismic shift in Google’s ranking system is about to take place. The next Google Penguin update, expected later this year, is sure to send even more shockwaves through the SEO world.



Google Head of Web Spam, Matt Cutts, has announced the new Google Penguin update for some time this year. The whole SEO world is on notice, as an exact date has not been officially released.



The changes by Google over the past year has caused many Australian businesses to lose their rankings in search engines and therefore faith in SEO strategies due to old and outdated SEO strategies that simply do not work anymore.



New Age Digital Marketing



With the old SEO principles gone, new rules apply. PUNCH digital are pioneering the new wave of SEO strategies to stay ahead of the curve by focusing on what Google wants to see – unique, quality content and high quality links.



In response to the changes in Google’s Algorithm PUNCH digital is leading the SEO industry with customised strategies for clients based on relevancy to their industry.



With over 90% of people still consulting Google before making a purchase decision, the need to rank on page 1 of Google is still as high as ever.



Brett Hardiman, Managing Director of PUNCH digital says, “Being on page one of Google and major search engines is still imperative to any business success. You’re never going to get the traffic you seek on page three”.



Hardiman also adds, “But what worked 12 even 6 months ago to get a site ranked simply does not work anymore. In fact, many of these techniques will actually get your site penalised by Google. The scary thing is some SEO companies are still using these old and out dated techniques”



“We’re so confident in our performance that we’re offering quality guarantees based on our results”.



There is no better time to execute a new and improved SEO strategy with the impending changes to the whole search structure. Don’t get left behind by the new rules: stay ahead of the game and be successful!



PUNCH digital is offering businesses a free assessment of their current SEO strategy - for more information visit http://www.punchdigital.com.au/.



