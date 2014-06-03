Take It from the Bedroom Experts: What Makes a Healthy Bedroom?

Silkeborg, Midtjylland -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- People roughly consume about a third of their lives in their bedroom. So it is not that surprising that the state of one’s bedroom can affect not just the quality of sleep alone, but also the level of stress, symptoms of allergy, exposure to toxins and even the sex activity.



Five experts (a sleep doctor, a stress expert, an allergist, a green lifestyle specialist, a sex coach) who were invited to a test on how to make a bedroom a truly inviting one free from any toxin provided their helpful insights.



First, there are telltale signs of mold on the walls as said by the allergist and immunologist in Verona, New Jersey, David Fost, MD. He said that it seems people are living in the ideal breeding ground for all types of molds, from Aspergillus, which is the most common cause of respiratory disease- to Cladosporium, a fungus often involved in nail infections and skin.



Dust mites which excrete a protein in their feces that can trigger sneezing and a runny nose are the next on the hit list. They can’t be seen easily, but mainly they are there. Dr. Fost said that in humid areas like the Northeast, mattress would double its weight in 10 years from dust mites.



On the other hand, for a sleep pro, melatonin, a hormone that controls sleep- wake cycle is secreted at night in response to darkness. Director of the Sleep Disorders Center at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia Samuel L. Krachman, DO, said that light interferes with its production, making it harder to fall into a deep, restful sleep. He added that according to new studies, exposure to light at night could affect not only the snooze quality but also the blood pressure, glucose levels, ability to regulate body temperature.



For green experts, the pillow made of petroleum-based synthetic foam can emit volatile organic compounds that can result to headaches, nausea, and eye and throat irritation and may even contribute to asthma. Environmental-lifestyle expert Danny Seo suggested a natural latex pillow made from rubber trees. For bed sheets, organic cotton type is recommended. Same qualities as conventional cotton, organic cotton however produces without chemicals and dyes. End product is therefore more expensive yet safer.



Meanwhile, stress and trauma expert Barbara Rubel agreed that cell phones and laptops do not have any place in the bedroom because they might be potential stress-causers. Rubel’s tip is to come up with an organizing solution that works for couple, for instance.



For sexpert, sex coach Amy Levine, cozy is not sexy. For her, another no-no is lack of privacy. She suggested that a bedroom owner must be sexually confident and empowered on adding items to the room.



It is needles to explain the value of a bedroom. So it is important to consider the suggestions of these five experts. After all, the bedroom is one’s sanctuary that deserves a lot of pampering and attention.



About Skandinavisk Dynekompagni

Scandinavian Quilt Company is a Danish owned shop whose mission is to provide their customers with duvets, pillows, towels, blankets, etc. for the best prices. They have a large range which makes it possible for them to offer the leading brands on the market at discounted prices – without compromising either design or quality. They sell products for everyday use, which is why they see it as their duty to negotiate exclusively products where quality is top class.