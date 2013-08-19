Take Skin to the Next Level of Care with a Dead Sea Mud Mask; on Sale Now at Amazon

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Regular care for stunning skin is a commitment. In addition to daily care with moisturizers and SPF protectors, a weekly 10 minute facial can make a big difference. The Dead Sea Mud Mask is a renowned treatment for the skin.



"We need to cleanse and replenish the minerals in our skin that are lost as we age," says Sonia Ramirez, chief aesthetician at Pure & Essential Minerals. "Our Dead Sea Mud Mask does just that. The Dea Sea Minerals contained in our mask are long known to nourish, draw out dirt, dead cells and grime as well as being a gentle exfoliant. In addition the mask also contains organic moisturizing agents including organic shea butter and organic calendula oil for luxurious moisturization of the skin."



The facial mask spreads easily on the face, throat and even decollette. After 10 to 15 minutes, it can be wiped from the face followed by a good rinse and cleanse. Skin will feel deeply cleansed, hydrated and look brighter and healthier.



The sale of Dead Sea Mud Mask begins Monday, August 19th. No special coupon is required.



"Take 10 minutes out of your weekly routine to relax and treat your skin," says Ramirez. "People will notice your glow."