Take the Thrill of Obstacle Course Racing on Vacation with "Alpha Ranger: Endure," a New Competition Inspired by OCR and "Survivor"

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- The “Alpha Ranger” series is the first major attempt to take the weekend thrill of obstacle course racing (OCR) and expand it to fit your vacation. Victory Vacations is in the early stages of bringing their latest travel adventure to life and they are launching a crowdfunding campaign through Indiegogo.com to make it happen.



With “Alpha Ranger: Endure,” the innovation begins with an adaptation of an already familiar multi-day adventure: the game featured on “Survivor.” The crowdfunding campaign will begin on August 20, 2013, and will run until September 21, 2013. According to a company spokesperson, “We chose crowdfunding because that approach is a great way to demonstrate consumer demand for unique, new concepts, and it allows us to be able to reserve a great venue and gather game materials and equipment well before the first game begins.”



“With the explosion of interest in OCRs in the past few years, I believe the market is now ready to support bringing this brilliant game to a wider range of people,” said Victory Vacations Chief Executive Brian Marron, “Alpha Ranger: Endure” is a competition that lets individuals get off the couch and get in the game. It broadens the reach of widely popular OCR events, such as Tough Mudder, Warrior Dash, and Spartan Race, that seem to take place somewhere every weekend. Victory Vacations is a pioneer in competitive adventure travel and their “Alpha Ranger: Endure,” the first in the “Alpha Ranger” series, lets participants compete and have an amazing vacation experience.



Once funding is secured, the first “Alpha Ranger: Endure” event is scheduled to take place in March 2014 and will continue at regular intervals based on consumer demand. Each game will last approximately seven nights and will take place in warm locations since players will be sleeping outdoors.



The general format of “Alpha Ranger; Endure” is familiar to many. Players will first be divided into two teams that will compete in physical and/or mental challenges for a chance to avoid an elimination vote. Challenges will include obstacles and tasks that test strength, speed, balance, aim and reasoning. Once enough players are eliminated, the remaining players will compete as individuals, and when only three players remain, they will make their case to a jury of seven eliminated players.



"The concept excites me because it gives people a chance to be a part of something they have until now only dreamed about,” says Josh Pereira, Victory Vacations co-founder and creator of “Survivor Bush,” a polished amateur version of “Survivor” found on YouTube. “They can finally get close to living out their dream of competing on “Survivor,” in a unique experience that mimics the game in nearly every facet.”



Unlike similar elimination games, those eliminated are not sent home. Instead, their fun continues and they are given a room and catered meals for the remainder of the week. During that time they will be able to enjoy all of the base camp amenities, have the opportunity to try the challenges before the remaining contestants, and they will be encouraged to observe all the challenges and votes to keep abreast of what’s going on in the game.



To learn more about the “Alpha Ranger: Endure” experience, visit the campaign page at http://igg.me/at/Alpha-Ranger-Endure.



Contact:

Brian Marron

Brian.Marron@VictoryVacations.co

www.VictoryVacations.co