Take the Ultimate Test Drive with Prodec Networks and Palo Alto Networks

Berks, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Prodec Networks has teamed up with partner Palo Alto Networks, to offer organisations the change to get hands-on experience with Palo Alto’s Next Generation Firewalls.



The Ultimate Test Drive is a free-of-charge, half-day technical workshop. Participants will work through some real life scenarios, based on the most common problems that can’t be solved using a traditional firewall.



Russell Barley, Managing Director, Prodec Networks, said “The Ultimate Test Drive offers a unique opportunity to discover what really makes the Palo Alto Next Generation Firewall so different. At the end of the workshop participants will have established policies to enable applications based on users and groups, learned how to enable application features while restricting others, and configured a policy that decrypts, inspects and allows SSL.”



The Ultimate Test Drive will be held in Bracknell, Berkshire, and there are multiple dates to choose from. With a truly unique opportunity to get to grips with Palo Alto’s pioneering firewalls, and some exciting prizes to be won, the Ultimate Test Drives are sure to be very popular. Follow this link for more information and to register.



To learn more about Palo Alto’s Next Generation Firewalls, you can visit the Prodec Networks website and play the App Attack game. Players progress through the levels by securely managing the business network, deflecting unapproved apps and malware, and allowing only approved apps within the time allowed. Players who successfully complete the game are entered into a prize draw to win an iPad Mini! Play App Attack here.



For more information about Prodec Networks visit http://www.prodec.co.uk



About Prodec Networks

Founded in 1998; Prodec Networks is a market leader supplying businesses of all sizes with data networks, voice systems, services and solutions.



Prodec Networks’ expertise covers servers and storage, voice networks, data systems, hosting, connectivity and services and often dispatches orders on the same day. It also offers a buy-back facility, enabling customers to offset the cost of their upgrades.



The company has grown significantly since 1998 and now employs more than 55 staff. Prodec Networks has achieved partner recognition from many manufacturers including Palo Alto Networks, HP, ShoreTel and VMware.



