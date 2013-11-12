Takes a Step Forward to Improving South Africa's Unemployment Problem

Cape Town, Western Cape -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Individuals throughout the world in areas such as the United States, Canada, South Africa and the United Kingdom have been experiencing unemployment problem for years now. It seems as if there just isn’t enough jobs to go around for everyone, leaving people empty handed and wondering where the next bit of food will come from. The unemployment level in South Africa has recently reached a record high.



In August of 2013, StatsSA released the latest labour survey for South Africa and the numbers were not good. The amount of people out of work has increased above seven million. While the economy is creating jobs, the amount of job-seekers is increasing at an even faster rate.



In this third quarter, the unemployment rate in South Africa still remains high and has become quite a challenge. More people are joining the millions of individuals who are actively searching for work. Ever since the recession took place, South Africa has struggled to recover the 1 million jobs that were lost, simply because the economy is not growing at a rapid rate.



A site called JobsTown.Co.Za acknowledged South Africa’s unemployment problem and took a step forward to improving it.



JobsTown.Co.za allows individuals to:



- Browse Jobs

- Submit Job Opportunities for Free

- Upload a CV



With the help of this site, individuals residing in South Africa will be able to visit anytime they want and search for a job. The owner of the site hopes that this idea will help improve the economy in South Africa by showing people exactly where the jobs are located. By making it easy to find a job in the comfort of their home, via the Internet, individuals just might find what they are looking for. Individuals are being encouraged to browse sitemap for job specifics in order to find their next job. Go ahead and Click here to see website updates and vacancies.



About JobsTown.Co.Za

JobsTown.Co.Za is a site that is dedicated to helping improve the unemployment issue in South Africa. They allow job seekers to browse jobs, post vacancies and upload a CV.



Company Contact : Simon Warren

Company Email: press@jobstown.co.za