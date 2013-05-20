Takeshi Venture Capital Gives $1 Million to TVC Community Safety Foundation

Tokyo, Japan -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- The Community Safety Foundation, a private nonprofit organization funded by Takeshi Venture Capital, a major provider of branded insurance, has received a $1 million donation.



This donation will be used by the TVC Community Safety Foundation to fund disaster training and preparedness efforts throughout Asia. This new donation is in addition to a previous $1 million donation.



"This generous donation will help the TVC Community Safety Foundation keep thousands of people in communities safer by providing free disaster preparedness in all the regions where the insurance company has employees," said Jerry Ling, President of Humanitarian Services at the Red TVC Community Safety Foundation. "The $2 million in donations in just three months shows the importance that the Community Safety Foundation is placing on disaster preparedness."



The TVC Community Safety Foundation is dedicated to improving the safety and security of the communities served by making strategic philanthropic grants to improve community safety and disaster preparedness and provide consumer and insurance education.



"We're so proud to be partnering with the TVC Community Safety Foundation for this important work," said Rose Wallace, Community Safety Foundation President. "We knew when we launched our Foundation that we really wanted to focus our efforts on getting our communities prepared in advance of disasters and the TVC Community Safety Foundation is the Asian undisputed leader in this area."



In addition to funding free disaster training, with its donation the Community Safety Foundation becomes a member of the TVC Community Safety Foundation's Annual Disaster Giving Initiative (ADGI). The ADGI members enable the TVC Community Safety Foundation to respond immediately to the needs of individuals and families impacted by disaster anywhere in Asia by building a reliable funding base for disaster relief services.



About Takeshi Venture Capital

We focus on Consultation, Business Planning, Private Equity, Market Research and Quick Business Help across Asia, Europe and the Americas. The combination of our international relationships, extensive experience, on-the-ground knowledge and capital enables us to identify attractive investment opportunities. Working in partnership, we apply our operational and financial skills to maximize returns. . Our Investment Team is dedicated to leading operational improvements at our investments. Takeshi Venture Capital believes its in-house capabilities serve as a point of differentiation in the marketplace.



For more details visit: http://www.takeshiventurecapital.com/



As an international investor, we work with talented management teams to develop businesses that have potential for significant growth.