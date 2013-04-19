Taking a Dip at Arkansas' Hot Springs

Hot Springs, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Summer is just around the corner which means that, as early as now, you have to start planning where you would be spending your break. Of course, summer break means jumping into a pool and getting a tan. One place that you might want to consider is Hot Springs in Arkansas.



As the name implies, the city of Hot Springs is home to more than 40 springs whose waters come from the natural thermal water of flowing down the western slopes of the Hot Springs Mountain. For Native Americans who used to stay in the area, the water of the hot springs is considered medicinal. One can only imagine the amount of history that flows through those hot sprints. What makes these hot springs even more peculiar is the fact that the amount flowing remains consistent regardless of the rain fall in the said area. According to studies, the waters flowing through the springs have come around some 4,000 years ago.



With the hot springs having been around for centuries, it is but natural that it has laid witness to a number of historical events. The hot springs as well as the area surrounding it had been destroyed and rebuilt a number of times.



The city of Hot Springs, however, has a lot more to offer tourists and locals alike other than their hot springs. Tourists should not skip on a visit to the Bathhouse Row which can be found right within the Hot Springs National Park. Two of the bathhouses in the said row is still operational having been reopened in 2008. You should also drop by the magic Springs and Crystal Falls as well as the Oaklawn park.



