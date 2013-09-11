Taking a Dive at the Largest City in the US

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- History has time and again taught us that most civilizations start near bodies of water. It should, therefore, not come as a surprise the fact that Jacksonville is now considered as the 12th most populous city in the US. Of course, it also helps that they are considered to be the largest city by area within contiguous US. But is there more to Jacksonville than water and lots of people?



If you are a golf enthusiast, then you would probably know that Jacksonville is known for being the home of the PGA Tours headquarters, making the place as some sort of mecca for all golfers. Aside from this, Jacksonville also offers a number of tourist destinations such as the St. Augustine Lighthouse, the Epping Forest, the Port of Jacksonville, and the Alexander Brest Museum and Gallery.



If you would like to experience everything that Jacksonville has to offer, your best move would be to book yourself in any of downtown Jacksonville Florida hotels. One such hotel that you might want to try is the Wingate by Wyndham Jacksonville South.



The Jacksonville Wingate by Wyndham Hotel welcomes guests with about 99 oversized guest rooms. All guests are treated to a number of comfort and luxuries, including free Internet access and free hot breakfast. Of course, guests can also take advantage of free local calls as well as access to long distance calls, free us of the photocopier, scanner, and fax machine inside the business center; and access to the fitness center, outdoor pool, and whirlpool.



If you are interested in booking a room at the Jacksonville Wingate by Wyndham, or you would just like to check out a complete list of amenities that they offer, simply visit http://www.dodbusopps.com/10877/23.htm



For Media Contact:

Wingate by Wyndham Jacksonville South

4681 Lenoir Avenue South Bonneval & Butler

Jacksonville, FL 32216 US

Phone: 904-281-2600

Fax: 904-281-1166

http://www.dodbusopps.com/10877/23.htm