Taking Care of Auto Body Repair in Hayward, California

Hayward, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- When you live in California, you understand why the state has one of the highest accident rates in the country. It isn't necessarily that people are bad drivers (though there are some out there), it is that there are so many cars on the road that there are bound to be more a higher rate of accidents just based on the volume of traffic. Most of the major metropolitan areas in California are sprawls, and with a noted lack of public transportation, many people have to drive a significant amount to get to and from work each and every day. Because of the high rates of accidents, even those who drive defensively and don't tend to take risks, can find themselves caught in a one-on-one or chain accident from time to time. When this occurs, it is important to take your car to a Hayward auto body repair professional who specializes in collision services.



As the tow-truck driver hooks up your car and preps it for travel, they are going to ask you where you want to take your car. While you may be restricted as to where you can take it due to your insurance plan, you always want to make sure that you take it to a professional who specializes in collisions. A collision is going to be different than the regular scrapes and bumps that may facilitate auto body repair, or a new coat of paint. There can be issues that go deep into the car, affecting both individual parts and the framing. Glass may be shattered, the engine might be damaged, and the interior may have issues as well. In this type of situation, you need your car taken to a professional who can take on all of these problems, not just make your car look "presentable" again.



While you are going to have options as to where to take your car for repairs in the Bay Area, one option you should consider is the auto body repair, Hayward, CA based Rainbow Auto Center. Rainbow Auto Center doesn't just specialize in collision repairs, but also in interior damage, glass replacement, and painting. Their goal is not just to make your car look like new, but also to make sure that it is structurally sound as well.



Contact information:



Rainbow Auto Center

Philip Choi

22008 Meekland Ave

Hayward, CA 94541

Phone: 510- 581-1100

info@rainbowautocenter.com

http://www.rainbowautocenter.com/