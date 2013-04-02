Taking Command! Bestselling New E-Book Turns Back Time to Reveal the Fundamentals of Successful Team Leadership

Castle Rock, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Throughout the course of history, many influential world leaders have achieved success by deploying a myriad of leadership styles and practical strategies. In a powerful new series of e-books by the CGI Leadership Network (Command Group International LLC), team leaders can develop and improve their skills by learning from those who quite literally changed the world.



In the series’ first volume, ‘Taking Command! The Fundamentals of Successful Team Leadership’, readers are taken on a journey through time and into a critique of some of history’s most influential leaders.



Synopsis:



Learn from the Triumphs and Failures of History's Most Influential Leaders!



Tired of the same old boring leadership lessons? Meet your "new" instructors!



Throughout history, military leaders have established reputations as some of the BEST and WORST leaders of all time. Now, in this compelling collection of case studies, crisis-proven principles, and critical lessons learned, emerging business leaders can master the important fundamentals required to inspire, motivate, and lead their own teams to victory while avoiding epic failures!



Topics discussed in this book include the different styles and levels of situational leadership, the top ten critical elements of commanding leadership, ethical decision-making & character-driven leadership, mentoring & establishing ethical relationships and eight steps to effective team-building.



So what are you waiting for? Learn to Lead, Aim to Succeed!



As the author explains, the e-book and its strategies can be utilized by both seasoned leaders and those who are handling responsibility for the first time.



“Whether you’re a young manager fresh out of college, a seasoned professional recently elevated to a leadership role, or an experienced executive looking to sharpen your team-building skills, this book is precisely what you need to elevate your team or organization to the next level,” says Nicholas Downing, President of the Colorado-based CGI Leadership Network, a professional community of character-driven leaders and crisis-proven consultants.



Continuing, “I’ve made many mistakes in my quest to become a better leader and I now want to share them with others. I believe, with absolute certainty, that the crisis-proven principles this e-book teaches actually work in the military, public, and private sectors. Every time I deviate from their application, I falter as a leader.”



Since its release in January, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Taking Command is one of the most poignant books on leadership I have read in a long time. The book is a must read for anyone wanting to understand the process of developing and becoming a leader. It will provide the reader the tools to learn how to lead and resources to succeed,” says Regis University’s Marilynn Force, Ph.D.



Another reader, Pam, was equally impressed. She said, “I have noticed many qualities that I already possess and many more that I need to develop. I am very pleased with this book and would recommend it to the next leader in our group.”



About Nicholas Downing

Nicholas Downing is a US Air Force Academy graduate, MBA, and combat veteran who currently oversees engineering and manufacturing operations for Department of Defense and NASA space programs. With over a decade of direct supervisory management experience under his belt, Nick has successfully led cross-functional teams ranging in size from 7 to 139 personnel in operations all over the world. As President and Co-Founder of Command Group International LLC, Nick recently established the CGI Leadership Network, a professional community of character-driven leaders and crisis-proven consultants committed to excellence in organizational leadership, motivational team-building, and business ethics.