Taking Down a Cyber Stalker

In the ensuing years , his wife was called, even his 9 year old got a disturbing phone call from the stalker.When the child’s identity was assumed on line by the internet terrorist, the victim, with family in tow, marched down to the Napa Police station to press charges.The family was shocked when they were told their son “could not be protected” .The victim wondered police took no action.It seemed, at least in California, that stalking a minor was legal.



The stalker, A DJ by profession, now emboldened, set out on a new campaign , stealing the victim’s business accounts, and taking in at least $150,000 dollars from bands and wineries, all the while blaming the victim. It was a good thing that the money trail let back to the real culprit, and the stalker lost close to ten lawsuits in a row, as people realized what had just happened. The stalker continued to terrorize the victims family relentlessly.



Finally Lady Luck stepped in.



The stalker started making mistakes. He was caught in lies. Musicians’s started to talk about the “credibility issues” surrounding the stalker.The terrorist had a falling out with his long term employee, who decided to expose the whole matter and make public his boss’s devious nature and decade long serial thefts of clients and artists.



The stalker launched a new campaign, increasing his “enemies list” to include 7 new victims. He built two new attack websites and went to work to destroy his perceived “nemesis’s”



Then the stalker really over played his hand, stealing the identity of other professionals in the Napa Valley event business.



“The response was immediate” says Mary, who declined to give her last name. The stalker is Steven Leflar and I was also stalked by this person in 2005. I know others in the community who have had their identities stolen by this person and we are done being victimized”



Another victim, identified only as a Dj who had worked with Leflar for 20 years concurs.



