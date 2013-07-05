Taking Loans Inspite of Bad Credit Is Now Easy with OneLoanSource.com

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- OneLoanSource.com website provides solutions related to loans for people with bad credit. This website collects information from borrowers and sends it to potential lenders who are on contract with OneLoanSource Company. A form is provided in the official website of the company and viewers who wish to contact a lender can fill it for further proceedings. Customers can seek the service of this website for obtaining ‘unsecured personal loans’ while saving on time and money.



The company also provides services of Motorcycle Loans, Surgery Loans, Auto Loans, Computer Loans, Vacation Loans and Home Improvement Loans. The company’s trusted network of lenders are identified for providing loans to people with bad credit. By registering with this website, users have to provide their name, address, e-mail ID, phone/social security number for processing transactions. OneLoanSource will send mails related to updates of order, service information and company news to customers.



The website says, “Fill out our short and simple form, and we will match you with the lenders who we believe are most likely to fund your loan request. Save time and your credit”



OneLoanSource.com will not act as an agent or representative of any lending company. The website gives an option for credit score resources in which certain companies are recommended. Customers can use the offer of free credit score which will help them to make informed decisions and protect from unwanted credit hits. Offers of free credit score are usually given within 7 - 30 days free trial and these work as identity protection system of the company. This facility can be used to take loans for people with bad credit.



As the name states, OneLoanSource will match borrowers with lenders and most likely the identified lenders will be able to fund almost the whole loan amount requested. This company also provides services to the customers for increasing credit score values.



To get more information about OneLoanSource and its services related to loans for people with bad credit, visit https://www.oneloansource.com/personal-loan/



About Oneloansource.com

OneLoanSource.com is a company dealing with loan matching services to people with bad credits. The company does not control any actions of any lender related to the acceptance or rejection of loan request. Services of OneLoanSource are not available in all states. The operations include transferring of information provided by the customers to the lenders/marketing companies or other service providers who have contracted with Oneloansource.com. This company does not however guarantee that the completion of application form will lead the customers to matching lenders.



Media Contact

OneLoanSource.com

Address: 16192 Coastal Highway

Lewes, DE 19958

Tel: 888-580-3330

Email: info@oneloansource.com

URL: https://www.oneloansource.com/personal-loan/