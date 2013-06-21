Taking Minority Business Owners to the Top with EzPaycheck Software from Halfpricesoft.com

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Payroll check processing should not headache for minority business owners. ezPaycheck 2013 payroll software by Halfpricesoft.com has been improved with new features in an effort to assist minority owned businesses in processing payroll in record time!



“Many businesses often have special requirements when submitting payroll. We’ve recently introduced several capabilities into ezPaycheck that make this software ideal for such customers.” Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge said.



The latest updates include all of the innovative features from past and present versions, making it easy to for minority owned establishments to create checks with logos, differential pay rates, miscellaneous check writing, as well as eliminate many other pay challenges that can occur in payroll processing.



Designed with easy-of-use in mind, ezPaycheck payroll software speeds up payroll tax calculations, paycheck printing and tax form filing. Minority owned small businesses will appreciate the unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:



- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.

- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.

- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.

-Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.

-Supports network access.



Owners and managers of businesses interested in automating their payroll process can take advantage of the many features by test driving ezPaycheck free for 30 days.



Customers simply go online to http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp and download the software. The download includes the full version of the software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new users to try all of ezPaycheck’s exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.



Once satisfied that ezPaycheck payroll software is right for the business ,customers can activate the software for unlimited use by purchasing a license key for just $89 per installation. Annual updates with new tax tables and forms for the upcoming year cost just $59.



ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software needs of small businesses in US. The software’s graphical interface guides customers step-by-step through setting up employee information, setting up tax options, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks & tax forms.