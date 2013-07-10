Taking Proactive Action to Ensure a Safe and Uninterrupted Experience

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- A federal warning can unnerve anybody and all reasoning is forgotten in an earnest effort to find relief from the problem. The Police Cybercrime Investigation Department Virus steals information from computers and rattles people’s psyches by flashing warnings that appear to have been sent from real sources.



This notorious virus makes the computer absolutely dysfunctional, and users are at a complete loss. The fake Homeland Security Virus creates such a real situation that people take them seriously. The users get the shock of their lives to learn that they have been caught viewing porn stuff or browsing through illicit content. Since they have been found guilty of violating copyrights they are asked to pay a sum of money to have their computers unlocked and avoid any permanent damage.



The cyber criminals are very smart and ask for the money to be paid by MoneyPak to avoid being caught. It is also impossible to stop the payment once it is released. These viruses are so deadly that even after the payment is made the computer does not work normally. Any repair work worsens the situation making the computer vulnerable to additional attacks.



It is better to consult experts who employ best practices to make the viruses permanently inactive. They address the PCEU virus issue at the grass root level and demonstrate positive results. These experts are available on live chat and provide prompt solutions to prevent An Garda Síochána - Ireland's National Police Service Virus from causing further damage.



About Yoo Security

Yoosecurity.com provides assured support to all affected by the FBI Cybercrimes Virus Scam. They offer relief to customers by connecting to the infected computers and implementing actions right away. They are adept not only at removing viruses, malware, spyware and other infections but also in PC and registry repairs and maintenance.



