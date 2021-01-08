Taking the "C" out of Corruption with E-Tech's Guaranteed QuickBooks File Repair Service

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2021 -- The database that works behind the scenes in QuickBooks -Intuit is quite capable of handling pressure and growing demands.



However, just like all other databases, it is susceptible to problems once in a while. Corruption in a QuickBooks Company File is quite common and a damaged or corrupt QBW file cannot be opened and used until it is repaired.



Errors like "A data problem prevents QuickBooks from continuing" in the Verify Data Utility or "Verify Target: Values in minor do not match major", a sudden shutdown of QuickBooks, faulty reports like Balance Sheets where total assets do not match equity, missing transactions and entries from Lists, slow running files and paid bills and invoices showing as unpaid are just some of the indicators of a corrupt file.



What causes data corruption?



Typically a file size that expands beyond acceptable limits, lack of RAM, Virtual Memory, network interface cards, routers or network cables, power surges, improper system shutdown due to technical or other reasons or a virus could be the many reasons why data corruption would occur.



A quick fix of data damage would be the Verify & Rebuild Data tool in QuickBooks. Verifying data will scan a file for possible signs of data corruption. Running this process frequently prevents problems from occurring before they affect productivity. Before rebuilding data, QuickBooks will request a backup of the file. After the Rebuild is complete, a list of resolved and unresolved issues would be listed.



With over 20 years of experience, E-Tech offers an exclusive service to repair corrupted QuickBooks files. Errors with series -6000 error codes such as -6000, -30, -6000, -82, -6000, -301, -6000, -305, -6123, -6150, -1006, -6177, 0, -6189, -82, -6210, 0 or any C series errors like error code like C=43, C=44, C=88, C=224 can be addressed with E-Tech's guaranteed file repair service.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks File Repair service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-recovery/quickbooks-file-repair/.



E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



