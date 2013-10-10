Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Takovo osiguranje a.d. Kragujevac (TKOSM) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Takovo osiguranje a.d. Kragujevac (TKOSM) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Takovo osiguranje a.d. Kragujevac' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Takovo osiguranje a.d. Kragujevac (Takovo Osiguranje) is a provider of insurance products and services in Serbia. The company's portfolio of products includes accident insurance, voluntary health insurance, motor insurance, personal accident liability insurance and goods in transit insurance. Takovo Osiguranje also offers property insurance, family household insurance, business insurance, travel insurance, casco insurance, professional liability insurance, agriculture insurance, fire insurance, burglary insurance, worker's compensation insurance, livestock insurance, and animal insurance. It primarily caters to business organizations, institutions and individuals. The company sells its insurance products through a network of more than 400 branches, sales outlets and representative offices in Serbia. Takovo Osiguranje is headquartered in Kragujevac, Serbia.



Companies Mentioned



Takovo osiguranje a.d. Kragujevac



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