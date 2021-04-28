New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2021 -- The Global Talc Market is forecast to reach USD 4,238.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These clay minerals are unique materials that are used in paper manufacturing, ceramics, paints & coating and cosmetic industry for various purposes such as for manufacturing papers, food additive, talcum powder, sinks, and many other products.



The market for such minerals is influenced by rise of industries due to urbanization. The rising applications of talcum products are boosting the market of such clay minerals. The cosmetic and beauty products manufacturing sector is depended on this market for the manufacturing of cosmetic talcum powder. The lawsuits which are filed against the use and production of talcum are acting as a market restraint.



The factors mentioned above jointly create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as critical effects of talcum manufacturing add limitations in the market. However, each element would have a specific impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent developments in the market for mineral clays used for industrial purposes owing to innovative efforts have improved the efficiency of talcum.



In the Asia Pacific region due to the sudden rise in population and rapid urbanization, the market for such talcum products are propelling at a swift rate. The rising economy in counties like China, and Japan due to favorable political, social, and economic conditions are helping the market to grow. Construction, transportation, pharmaceutical and food industries of the APAC region are using these talcum for the production of plastic, paints, and ceramic products used in construction. China is the highest manufacturer and consumer of such talcum products.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Plastic manufacturing industry held the largest market share of 25.3% in the year 2018. Talcum product is used as an anti-blocking agent in the manufacturing of polyethylene. This mineral clay helps the plastic to restore its mechanical properties. It increases the dimensional stability, color consistency, creep strength, low abrasion, and impact resistance modulus of elasticity in plastic products.

The talc carbonate segment is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. This segment is rising since this mineral ores are processed in order to remove related minerals to manufacture pure talc concentrate.

Talcum powder segment held the largest market share of 54.9% in the year 2018. China became the largest consumer of this segment owing to the ever-growing construction and fashion industry along with the plastics manufacturing industry in this region because of the growing urbanization and industrialization. China became a leader in the world for production and consumption of talcum powder products because of its low-cost labor, and the rise in urbanization with expanding economy compared with other countries.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the talc market. The countries in this region have undertaken various measures towards the construction project, which are propelling the market growth.

Key participants Mondo Minerals, IMI Fabi, Golcha Minerals, Minerals Technologies, Nippon Talc, Liaoning Qian He, Guangxi Longguang, Johns Manville, Longsheng Huamei, and Xilolite, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Talc market on the basis of product type, application, deposit type and region:



Deposit Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



Talc Carbonate

Talc Chlorite

Others

Others



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



Talc Powder

Talc Lump



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



Pulp & Paper

Plastic Industry

Ceramics

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2028)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Talc Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Talc Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



…………..



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers



9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis



9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



9.4. Market positioning



9.5. Strategy Benchmarking



9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. Mondo Minerals



10.1.1. Company Overview



10.1.2. Financial Performance



10.1.3. Technology Insights



10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.2. IMI Fabi



10.2.1. Company Overview



10.2.2. Financial Performance



10.2.3. Technology Insights



10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.3. Golcha Minerals



10.3.1. Company Overview



10.3.2. Financial Performance



10.3.3. Technology Insights



10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.4. Minerals Technologies



10.4.1. Company Overview



10.4.2. Financial Performance



10.4.3. Technology Insights



10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.5. Nippon Talc



10.5.1. Company Overview



10.5.2. Financial Performance



10.5.3. Technology Insights



10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Talc market and its competitive landscape.



