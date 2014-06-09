Tale as Old as Time: A Peek of the World's Largest Junkyard for Old Cars

Coconut Creek, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Dean Lewis’ family owns the Old Car City which was born in 1931 as a general merchandise store. When World War II broke, the family business shifted to scrapping cars and was later on morphed into a car salvage yard.



Current owner Dean envisions the business beyond scrapping junk cars. In 1970, when he started acquiring the business, he instead bought old cars merely to preserve them. He even remembered acquiring a loan from a bank which he used to buy all the old cars.



Believe it or not, Old Car City has over 4,500 old cars making the statistics larger than the population in White, Georgia. Old Car City’s main building have a display of extraordinary types of cars such as the 1977 Lincoln Mark V. car which was the last car that Elvis Presley purchased. Peculiar collections can be seen inside the main building for a vintage theme. Dean also has his own art museum inside the building where Styrofoam cups used by Lewis every after his morning coffee are being displayed. Dean himself has been decorating the museum for 30 years now. There are also antique toys, bicycles, school buses, tractors, and a Cartersville Grand Theater marquis sitting in the yard of Old Car City.



While some pioneer junk car removal companies like Broward Junk Car Removal in Coconut Creek, Florida assist people get cash for Boca Raton junk cars or unwanted cars, Old Car City does it the other way. On a business’ perspective, Dean’s move is unwise as it is not income-generating and is rather more of satisfying his own passion – merely to preserve cars as old as 80 years.



Fans who visit Old Car City leave the museums a bit frustrated that they cannot take home anything that they obsessed about there because of the very high prices Dean’s collections. Thus making Old Car City as more of a museum than of a salvage yard. Old Car City is more of for the eyes of the photographers and patrons.



Old Car City over the decades, has indeed metamorphosed from a salvage yard to a museum. This might have antagonized the vehicle restoration community, but Dean doesn’t mind. He instead brimmingly remind his critics that “I bought old cars when they weren’t worth nothing. I saved them, other people crushed them.”



About Broward Junk Car Removal

Broward Junk Car Removal is a family ran business, servicing Broward County for over 15 years. They aim to provide quick, hassle free service, as well as expert assistance in every step. They are committed to be the fastest, easiest way to get cash for a junk or unwanted car. The company services the following areas in Florida: Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, Pompano Beach, Margate, Deerfield Beach, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Broward County, and Palm Beach County.