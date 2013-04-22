Talent Agency Fusion Management Launches New Facebook Page to Help Performers Find Work

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- There are many people who aspire to become actors, models singers, etc. just look at the popularity of programs like X factor, The Voice and Britain's got talent. Many people are attracted by the glamour of these performance related industries.



However, as you will have noticed if you watch any of the saturday night talent shows the competition is massive and rejection very commonplace. But the ones who do achieve success get to become a household name and make a living by doing what they love. Becoming a performer of any kind isn't easy, don't believe anyone who tells you it is.



Saturday night TV shows are one way to establish a career as a performer but only one or two people can make on these shows, a more effective method is to get a talent agent to promote and help you find work.



About Fusion Management

Fusion Management is one such talent agency, based in Victoria Central London they say on their website "Fusion Management is one of the UK’s leading talent agencies representing Actors, Commercial Models and Dancers from the age of 5 onwards. No height or weight restrictions, all we want is pure talent!" The agency say that they are having greater and greater success when it comes to helping aspiring performers find work, they put this success down to their relationship with spotlight, spotlight is the UK's largest casting database.



