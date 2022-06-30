Talent Is Needed to Fill Thriving Manufacturing Organisations

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2022 -- Higher rates of turnover and spikes in consumer demand have seen manufacturing organisations hiring at record rates in recent months. The necessity of building a resilient talent pipeline in order to keep filling roles in thriving businesses has become increasingly obvious. This has seen many manufacturing enterprises reportedly using many more diverse methods when it comes to recruitment, such as utilising text recruiting because around 70% of manufacturing job seekers said they prefer to receive a text during the hiring process. Also vital is making commitments to increased diversity, not just due to the benefits this can have in accessing a wider talent pool but also because 40% of manufacturing candidates have enquired about an employer's diversity efforts during a job interview. With around a third of the manufacturing workforce aged 55 or older there are clear incentives for manufacturing organisations in diversifying recruitment approaches in order to find the necessary talent to fill vacant roles.



Solving the challenges that organisations face today is something that DSJ Global is committed to as a manufacturing recruiter. The firm's expertise in this area is broad and the team has been able to provide options for a wide spectrum of different businesses in this industry, from global brands to innovative startups. As well as being an established manufacturing recruiter, DSJ Global consultants also have a wealth of other expertise in key areas such as technical operations, logistics and procurement. The firm is well resourced, too, with a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections with hiring managers at businesses all over Europe. This has made it a natural go-to for both companies seeking to establish those resilient talent pipelines and candidates looking to take a career-defining next step. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions mean, as a manufacturing recruiter, the firm is able to design individual hiring options for every recruitment need.



DSJ Global is a renowned manufacturing recruiter in Germany and the firm has established a broad nationwide reach. That has meant expanding into most major cities, including Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne. As this is an industry where cross-border hiring is a significant advantage, DSJ Global has also taken steps to ensure international reach. The team in Germany is part of a worldwide workforce of 1,000+. In addition, DSJ Global is part of the Phaidon International group (operating across 6 countries), which makes it the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. This dual local and international reach and expertise has been vital to DSJ Global as a manufacturing recruiter seeking to help businesses secure operationally critical talent from dwindling sources. Consultants at the firm are trained on an ongoing basis to ensure consistent and confident service delivery - and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As a manufacturing recruiter, DSJ Global is able to offer many different roles today including Clinical Procurement Manager, Purchasing Manager [Commodities Trading] and Operations Manager [Biotech].



The team at DSJ Global said, "A pressure cooker year for the Supply Chain sector means 2022 could be unpredictable. One thing is for certain though, and that is the need for talent. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges that only the best of the best can solve, and therefore demand for top-tier Supply Chain talent is going nowhere.



The need for talent who have extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain is huge. Such demand means companies are having to resort to extreme benefits packages and high compensation to attract the talent they attain for, and therefore having a talent partner to guide them through these difficult times is invaluable.



Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes may have been 2021's story, but much of last year's challenges are shaping this year. As Supply Chains continue to be under the world's spotlight, the need for top-tier talent is still a pressing issue."



About DSJ Global DE

DSJ Global DE is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.