Talent War in Biotech Recruitment Predicted in 2022

A mass movement of workers through the employment world has affected every sector in the past year. Labeled 'The Great Resignation' this shift is making it even more difficult for organizations to fill recruitment requirements. This is a particular problem for fields such as biotech, where there are already skills shortages. The US biotech sector is now the 127th largest in the US and grew by 3% in 2021. One clear sign of an incoming talent war in biotech recruitment is the enormous inflation that we've seen in terms of salaries. Six-figure offers are now becoming fairly standard and, in many areas of biotech, there simply isn't the talent to fill the available roles despite these financial incentives. This is a trend that has been gathering pace in the past 18 to 21 months, driven by factors such as the race to find covid vaccines and treatments, among many other things. As the year progresses it could lead to a full-out talent war where biotech recruitment is concerned.



Established in 2012, EPM Scientific is a biotech recruiter plugged into the challenges that the life sciences sector faces when it comes to skills gaps, including the talent war that is to come this year. The firm is well placed to support organizations keen to secure business-critical talent, as it has nurtured a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years. A robust network of contacts with hiring managers across the sector ensures that talented candidates working with the team can take career-defining next steps. As well as being an established biotech recruiter, EPM Scientific also has expertise in many other areas of recruitment for life sciences, including R&D jobs and roles in medical communications, clinical development, clinical operations and commercial. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that the hiring needs of every enterprise, from start-ups to global corporations, can be met.



EPM Scientific has extensive reach as a biotech recruiter in the US. This covers most major hubs, such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco and many other locations in between. The firm's reach is international too, as the team in America is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. EPM Scientific is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Given the enormous pressure on organizations in life sciences to secure key talent today EPM Scientific is a biotech recruiter focused on making those vital connections happen. Consultants at the firm are trained on an ongoing basis to ensure high standards at all times and work with besti-in-class recruitment technology and strategies, consistently delivering a responsive and insightful service. There are many different roles available via EPM Scientific today, including Director of Process Development, Regulatory Affairs Manager and Product Quality Specialist.



Alec Rahman-Jones, Managing Director at EPM Scientific, comments, "Life Sciences organizations and professionals will play a critical role in protecting public health in 2022, putting more pressure on companies to have the right staff in place." He continues, "EPM Scientific is working with a range of industry leading clients from large pharmaceutical companies to innovative biotechs, ensuring that our clients are able to attract and secure top professionals. Our team can support these clients across the full lifecycle of production from R&D and development, to commercial, quality, and regulation."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.