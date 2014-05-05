Talented Filmmakers Announce Production of New Thriller

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Accomplished producer Françoise Saint-Pierre and director Elsa Biedermann, a recent UCLA graduate, have announced the production of a new short film. The thriller, “Leave Me Not”, will be featured at major upcoming film festivals. The short film is based around the fantasy of murdering a significant other out of anger, and the frightening reality of killing of a soul mate by accident.



“Leave Me Not” is currently crowdfunding on IndieGoGo. When contributors donate to the film’s campaign, they’ll receive exclusive perks. A $10 donation scores a postcard signed by the cast, straight from Hollywood, a $25 contribution gets funders an official “Leave Me Not” poster plus the postcard, and those who donate $50 receive receive everything plus the “Leave Me Not” DVD.



Every person who contributes $125 to the “Leave Me Not” campaign will get an original prop from the set plus everything else, while anyone who donates $350 receives a professional Hollywood makeup, hair, and photo session plus the postcard. For donations of $500, contributors will receive an official IMDb credit as ‘Executive Producer’ for the film.



Donations will be used towards permits, insurance, props, and equipment rentals for the film’s production. Funding is currently being accepted on IndieGoGo.com.



About the Producer: Francoise Saint-Pierre

Françoise Saint-Pierre has been a producer for major commercials. She is the producer of “Leave Me Not”, as well as the head makeup artist for the film. Her last film, “The World of Michelle Weinstein” was featured as part of the Official Selection of the California International Shorts Festival this year.



Françoise received her Diploma in High Fashion Photographic Make-Up from Cinema Makeup School, and she holds a Certificate in Cinema Production and Costuming from Los Angeles City College as well as a Bachelor in Administration and Master in Business Administration. She is also a Certified Accountant and Certified Fraud Examiner.



Contact

Dreamland Creative Productions

Francoise Saint-Pierre

Funding is currently being accepted at:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/leave-me-not

Ozgur Akyildiz/Producer