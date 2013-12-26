Talented Writers Are Becoming Authors Today and Doing It Their Way

Yellville, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- The book publishing world is finally catching up to the music industry these days. The Rolling Stones have been producing and self-publishing their own music for decades. More and more artists and authors are taking full control over their work in order to maintain the integrity of the finished product and keep their profits. Whitehall Publishing has been in business since 1989 and has been on the cutting edge of this empowering wave for years.



Among the long list of very famous authors who took pursued alternative publishing options are:



D. H. Lawrence, Deepak Chopra, Gertrude Stein, Zane Grey, Upton Sinclair, Carl Sandburg, Mark Twain, Bernard Shaw, Thomas Paine, Virginia Wolff, E.E. Cummings, Edgar Allen Poe, Rudyard Kipling, Henry David Thoreau, Benjamin Franklin, Walt Whitman and Beatrix Potter



Unlike a traditional publishing deal in which the author signs away their rights, gives up creative control and the publisher keeps more than 85% of the profits, Whitehall focuses on working with talented writers who want to be empowered, who want to take ownership and maintain control over their work. They bring all the same experts used in their traditional publishing deals to work on a flat fee basis for authors who want to maintain creative and financial control over their work. For authors who don’t have the time or the interest in becoming an expert in all the nuances of the publishing world, this is a great option to consider. For more information on publishing your next book, visit, http://whitehallpublishing.com/ and check out the Premium level option for all the details.



About Whitehall Publishing

Whitehall Publishing has been serving the needs of talented authors and artists since 1989. They have worked with hundreds of individuals around the globe and pride themselves on empowering their clients.



Media Contact

Bonnie Marlewsk-Probert, President Whitehall Publishing, Yellville Arkansas / 870-210-8741 Phone/888-908-5196 Fax, info@whitehallpublishing.com