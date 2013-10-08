Tales from Little Lump: Comedic Sci-Fi Novella Depicts Small-Town Texans Battling Life-Threatening Aliens. Sounds Strange? Read On

Glendale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Glendale, California – While Science Fiction has long been a staple of the literary landscape, many fans and critics are crying out for something new. As if he came from another planet just in time, Jeff Folschinsky has made a smooth landing and deep impact with his new comedic new Sci-Fi novella.



‘Tales From Little Lump: Alien Season’ takes a refreshingly light-hearted approach to the genre with a rip-roaring narrative that’s picking up speed with gusto.



Synopsis:



A hilarious tale about the small town of Little Lump, Texas and what happens when aliens show up without warning. Is this the end of world as they know it?



Not if Gertie and other customers of Aunt Gertie’s Gas ‘n Sip have anything to say about it. For them, it’s time to praise the Lord and pass the ammunition, because they are determined not to go down without a fight.



As the author explains, this first book forms part of an exciting new series.



“Nobody has ever heard of Little Lump before; but they’re unlikely to forget it quickly. There are many more extreme and quirky narratives on the drawing board that will be hitting the shelves soon,” says Folschinsky, a prolific writer.



Continuing, “It’s one of those small towns that could just be the lifeblood of humanity’s continued existence. Aliens will always strike where and when least expected. While it’s unlikely to happen for real, readers can now live out an alien invasion with a light-hearted twist!”



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews.



“I have to say, I haven't laughed so hard reading a book in a long time as I did when reading "Tales From Little Lump - Alien Season". This is a fun little novel that is filled with oddball characters, wacky events that will make you giggle and a quirky humor that you can't help but love. I love the author's writing style, it's light, fun and refreshing in its own simple but elegant way,” says one reader, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Taylor Ashbrook was equally as impressed, adding, “Fast, fun read. What a hoot! Aunt Gertie is a character for the ages, just hilarious! I suppose we have to hope that encounters with aliens won't turn out this way, but it sure is entertaining fiction. Little Lump is full of endearing and irascible characters with a lively and unique perspective on life - and their crazy adventure here makes me hope there will be more.”



‘Tales From Little Lump: Alien Season’ is available now: http://amzn.to/15hYywr.



About Jeff Folschinsky

Jeff Folschinsky, who is originally from Houston, Texas, now resides in Los Angeles, California. He is the author of the humorous short story site, "Amused to Death". He is also co-editor of the literary journal, "Eclectic Voices".



His plays have been seen at various theaters across North America. He is also creator and staff writer for Perilous and The Trials and Tribulations of Vicky Vixen, a serial late night soap opera spoof at the Eclectic Company Theater in North Hollywood, California. Jeff's play "The Unsinkable Bismarck, A Pill By Any Other Name Is The Wrong Dosage, Rendezvous and Revelations and Kisses From Abroad" are published by One Act Play Depot. His full length play "Turkey Day" that had it's world premiere at The Eclectic Company Theatre, is published by both Norman Maine Play Publishing and Big Dog Play Publishing. His play he co-wrote with Tyler Tanner "The Singing Bone" is published by JAC Publishing.



Jeff has written and produced the popular podcasts Virgin Falls, Pasiones Obsesionantes, The B-Movie Bastards and Cult Movie Cuisine.



Jeff has also written a movie with Tyler Tanner and Stephanie Wiand called Revenge of the Bimbot Zombie Killers which was directed by Joe Camareno.