Tales from the Sidewalks of New York: Powerful Book of Short Stories Captures Big Apple's Bygone Culture, Customs & Characters

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- While a stroll down any Brooklyn sidewalk provides a display of rushed natives clutching iPhones, commercial traffic jamming the roads and music blaring out of apartment windows, the New York of yesteryear was a very different world that boasted many unique cultures and customs that have sadly been lost forever.



However, a powerful new book of prose and poetry by Ron Ross is recapturing that spirit and allowing readers to once again experience all that made New York the world’s most famous city. ‘Tales from the Sidewalks of New York’ is being hailed as something of a literary time machine, providing an engrossing experience that puts readers in the middle of the action.



Synopsis:



Ron Ross, described by Publisher’s Weekly as a “writer with the flair and spellbinding magnetism of a natural storyteller,” continues in that mold with his latest work, “TALES FROM THE SIDEWALKS OF NEW YORK.” In this collection of short stories Ross captures the uniqueness of the “only from New York” characters whose deeds, adventures and exploits, together with the blend of plots, create an emotional roller-coaster ride for the reader.



As the author explains, his book contains something for everyone.



“Those wanting to stroll down the avenues and streets of the city will find the book extremely immersive; it’s certainly a trip back to a generation that we’re now removed from. The book is also of particular interest to boxers. Brooklyn had boxing woven into its cultural fabric and, having developed a flair for the sport myself, I dedicate many pages to capturing this unique sport as it existed in years gone by,” says Ross, a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America.



Continuing, “The book’s thirteen short stories cover everything – street life, home life, sports and even the Jewish Mafia. Reliving life through those who lived back in that era is a very bold experience.”



Since its release, the book has attracted dozens of positive reviews.



“You're a New Yorker if you fold your slice of pizza before eating it; if you don't mind paying more for the "Sunday Times" than a ham sandwich; if you never owned a car and (gulp) don't know how to drive. I'm a hopeless city rat. I know New Yorkers, and Ron Ross is a true New Yorker; read one page of his prose and there's no hiding the fact. Who better, then, to pen a collection of short stories than Ron? Good stuff. Fun stuff. And honest stuff from a guy who's been on those same sidewalks,” says Steve Farhood, a Showtime boxing analyst.



Newsday’s Bobby Cassidy Jr was equally as impressed, adding, “Open the pages of "Tales from the Sidewalks of New York" and you will smell the goods of the pushcart peddlers, hear the elevated trains rumble by and understand what it was like to grow up in a special place during a special time. The neighborhood was tough, the people tough and beautiful. Ron Ross takes you to places in New York that no longer exist.”



‘Tales from the Sidewalks of New York’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1et90HO. For more information, visit: http://www.ronross.us.



About Ron Ross

It is Ron Ross’ contention that wherever you turn in this world there is a story—and he would like to tell as many of them as possible. Yet Ron took a most circuitous path to realize his dream of being a writer/storyteller. Growing up in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn, a predominantly Jewish neighborhood with a pocket of Irish, has greatly influenced his fiction works, where it’s eccentricity has left such a mark on Ron that it became the background of many of his stories.



Not a man to throw away his passions, Ron was involved in the boxing world—first as boxer, then as a manager and promoter, all while running a successful real estate business for nearly forty years. Throughout all the years in the business and sports worlds, he continued to nurture his true love—writing. Ron remains active as a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and writes numerous boxing articles as well as covering major fights around the country. Ron Ross was inducted into the Long Island Jewish Hall of Fame in 2007 and the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame in 2012.

A native New Yorker, Ron and his wife Susan now share their time between Oceanside, NY and Boca Raton, Florida.