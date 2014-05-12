Talisa Gonzalez Seeks Funding Assistance via Rocket Hub to Support Her New Business Flower Child Tea

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- A Marine Wife and Mother Finds Her Passion



Talisa is 24 year old mother, Marine wife and student. She is currently studying Alternative Medicine and has taken on a passion for creating her own herbal tea blends with Certified Organic and Fair Trade herbs. Knowing how healthy tea can be but not seeing tea's full potential being realized, Talisa was inspired to launch Flower Child Tea to introduce a healthier, 100% natural way to cleanse your body.



Every flavor of Flower Child Tea is unique and was very thoroughly researched. Organic, Fair Trade ingredients all act together to aid in digestion, body detoxification, GI track cleansing, boosting metabolism, energy level increase, eliminating toxins, reducing anxiety, clearing skin problems, among other health benefits.



Aside from promoting healthy living, Flower Child Tea will strive to make this world a better place by steadily contributing a part of their income to different non-profit organizations. To begin with, after they reach the goal set for this campaign, 5% of the proceeds will go towards the Ronald McDonald House Charities with a list of other charities who will receive donations from Flower Child Tea on a regular monthly basis.



Talisa Gonzalez began the process of starting her small business, Flower Child Tea, as a labor of love reflecting her own passion for tea. Despite running into a few bumps in the road, she still has a strong belief that this dream of her will come true and she is extremely motivated to make it happen. The funds that are received from this campaign will go towards supplies needed to create Talisa’s tea in greater volumes (teabags, herbs, packaging, etc.) and once Flower Child Tea is launched, a percentage of the funds will also go towards a different non-profit organization each month.



The funding budget of this project is $5,000 and the campaign ends June 20th, 2014.



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