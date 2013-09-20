Recently published research from GlobalData, "Talisman Rumored to be Selling Eagle Ford Assets in South Texas for Upto US$2 Billion in Line with its Asset Divestment Plans - Deal Analysis from GlobalData", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Talisman Energy Inc. (Talisman) is rumored to be selling its assets in the Eagle Ford basin in South Texas for a sale consideration of up to US$2 billion. Talisman is rumored to have selected the Royal Bank of Canada to carry out the divestment of the assets.
Scope
- The report analyzes the rationale behind Talisman's rumored plan to sell its interests in the Eagle Ford basin.
- The report provides a comparison of Talisman's operations in the Eagle Ford shale on some key parameters with the operations of other key operators in the shale play
- Geography Covered - The US
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- To be aware of Talisman's plans to raise US$2-3 billion through asset sales and divestments in the next 12 to 18 months
- To know that Talisman's asset sales program could be directed to ease its high leverage position
- To be informed that at the rumored deal value of about US$2 billion, the deal could be at a considerable premium compared to similar deals in the Eagle Ford shale play over last six months.
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