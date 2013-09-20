"Talisman Rumored to Be Selling Eagle Ford Assets in South Texas for Upto US$2 Billion in Line with Its Asset Divestment Plans - Deal Analysis from GlobalData" Published

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Talisman Rumored to be Selling Eagle Ford Assets in South Texas for Upto US$2 Billion in Line with its Asset Divestment Plans - Deal Analysis from GlobalData", is now available at Fast Market Research