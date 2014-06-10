Talk Place Corp. Looks to Raise $45,000 via Indiegogo for Further Development of Their TALK PLACE App

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Thousands, if not millions, of people around the world are concerned about the privacy of their calls / chat on Viber, Skype, Line, Facebook, WhatsApp or similar social / communications networks. The TALK PLACE+ mobile app insures private communications because the app does not use, store or share any personal information insuring that all phone calls and chats are truly private and impossible to be seen by prying eyes such as a spouse, a boss or a government agency.



Also, with The TALK PLACE+ app, users have the opportunity to meet people they don't know, but have common interests. The potential to meet many new people with shared interests makes it easy to make new friends, ask a question from an expert and seek advice or information on any possible topic.



The TALK PLACE+ app is a finished product. After extensive testing, it was published to Google Play. Now the Talk Place Corp. is ready to take their groundbreaking app to the next level as follows:



Community Expansion

Without an investment in marketing this app, it's nearly impossible to expand awareness and build a users' community with a million or more other apps competing for a similar audience. The stark reality is that app marketing is very expensive which is the primary reason Talk Place Corp. seeks crowdfunding. Achieving this milestone requires at least $45.000. With this seed money, the Talk Place team can build up a basic app community and develop quite a few improvements to the app such as conference calls, more chat features, server upgrades to accommodate increase traffic and much more, to enhance the overall user experience.



App Monetization Through Advertising & Ongoing Platform development

As new features are introduced, the user base is expected to expand giving advertisers a target audience they can reach. The potential advertising revenue is very promising in helping the TALK PLACE+ team continues to raise revenue and reinvest it making their app better and better. Through highly relevant ads geared towards the interests of each user. TALK PLACE+ app users build their own personal database with their interests subdivided by topic, category / subcategory, country, city, gender, age’s group, profession and more, enabling TALK PLACE+ to deliver laser precision ads directly focused on user-specified interest coupled with total privacy. To develop a very efficient yet private system like this and deliver it to a growing community milestone needs a funding of approximately $450,000.



About Talk Place Corp.

Talk Place Corp. was founded to cater to people worried about the privacy of all of their mobile communications - phone calls and chats - to provide secure communications in an increasingly insecure world.



The Ingiegogo Project Page - http://bit.ly/1nnZLKw