Talk Show Wendy Williams to Get Ordained by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Margaret Minnicks of Examiner.com reports talk show host Wendy Williams is seeking ordination with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, FL. This was confirmed by Wendy Williams on the air during the Wendy Williams show, Thursday, April 11th, 2013 when she stated: "I think I will become ordained so I can perform marriage ceremonies."



Williams joins many other Hollywood celebrities, entertainers, musicians and even a former President in getting ordained by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. President and the Presiding Bishop, Reverend Michael J. Cauley, OSM. stated: "I look forward to ordaining Ms. Williams and the thought of being in fellowship with her is an honor and privilege.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida and Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first pegged by St Ignatius of Antioch, comes from the Greek word katholikos and was actually a prelude to the Roman Catholic Church name. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network) heard throughout the world any where the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may prefer - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding official or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com