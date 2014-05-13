Talk Stream Live Lands Interview with Iconic Talk Show Host Michael Savage

Randolph, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- In what might be the most significant interview of the year for Talk Stream Live, Tom Donahue, host of TSL Talks, recently conducted an in-depth interview with top drive time radio talk show host Michael Savage. Donahue let Savage discuss what makes his show stand out to listeners and industry competitors.



Savage has quickly become the new titan of talk radio, dominating the competition in the afternoon drive radio ratings. Although he has spent most of his 20 years in talk radio - heard in other dayparts - Savage makes it back to afternoons becoming the dominant voice by a wide margin. In the interview, Michael Savage says, “Talk radio is the last vestige of honesty and truth in the whole country, and the last vestige of democracy in the media. Nobody else will take your calls; I will.” The interview is featured on the Talk Stream Live website, and has since been aired nationally on “The Savage Nation.”



According to Talk Stream Live’s TSL Top 25 First Quarter Report, Savage was ranked the No. 1 streaming talk show with a 20 share, leading all other talk show hosts - and Rush Limbaugh - by seven points for the first quarter of 2014. “Savage has significantly separated himself from the rest of the talk universe and industry reports indicate that Savage has surpassed Sean Hannity in direct competition in all the major markets radio ratings.” said Donahue. Talk Stream Live measured more than 850,000 listening sessions collected through its cloud based server including their online site, mobile apps and gadgets.



When Donahue asked Savage what makes his radio show so distinctive, he replied, “Versatility of subject matter, my ability to change on a dime. I can pivot because I have a tremendous background of knowledge in these fields; I’ve been at it for 20 years…I also have deeply invested myself in certain subjects that mean a lot to me.”



The lengthy interview can be listened to in its entirety through the TSL Talks page on the website. Listeners can hear about Savage’s upcoming book to be released this October, “How to Stop the Coming Civil War,” and also his beliefs from the other side of the microphone. To hear the audio, or to listen live to the best talk shows, please visit TalkStreamLive.com today.



About Talk Stream Live

Talk Stream Live (TSL) is a 24/7 dynamic directory of links to streaming talk radio shows that are available on the website, as well as mobile apps for iPhone and Android. “TSL allows listeners easy access to their favorite live streaming talk radio shows anytime and anywhere,” says founder and CEO, Bill Frees. TSL ranks talk shows based on actual real time listenership and compiles its ranking reports quarterly and annually.



For more information, please visit http://www.talkstreamlive.com/.