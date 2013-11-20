"Talk to Me: How Animals Talk to Each Other" Released on Kindle in Time for Christmas Gifting

Leland, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Local author, Carol Cook, released the Christmas Edition of her popular book, “Talk to me: How Animals Talk to Each Other.” According to Ms Cook, “Christmas will soon be here and it is never too early to start looking for presents. If you are shopping for a young child this Christmas, then here is the perfect book.”



Called “Talk to Me: How Animals Talk to Each Other”, this book gives a fascinating insight into how animals communicate with each other. The Kindle book is packed full of beautiful illustrations of cute animals that the child is sure to love.



The newly released Christmas Edition has more than a dozen Christmas games and puzzles that are available for download. They include a Christmas in Canada game, a Christmas in Ireland game, and a variety of animal related puzzles and games.



The book has cool animal facts, puzzles and activities and is sure to provide hours of fun and entertainment for children.



“Talk to Me: How Animals Talk to Each Other” is designed to be both fun and educational and is ideal for children ages 6-12. This Kindle book is perfect for children who are home-schooled since the educational part of the book can be used as the basis for lessons. The book comes with additional discussion material and resources to help the child learn. With “Talk to Me: How Animals Talk To Each Other”, learning never has to be boring.



The book, written by Carol Cook, has already proven popular among Amazon customers. One reviewer wrote:



“As a parent, I found this book to be ideal as one to share with your kids who are at that point in their lives when they can read a little and are just crazy about knowing more.”



“Excellently constructed and well thought through. I certainly recommend it to all parents with young kids.”



While another said:



“What a great book, full of lovely pictures and informative text, I especially liked the elephant and learning how they communicate. Both my grand-children loved it and enjoyed the photos, it gave them an insight into animal language and that they have feelings too.”



“Talk to Me: How Animals Talk to Each Other”, is now available for download from Amazon. Find it at:



http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00GFWR6CW



This book can be read directly on a Kindle or on any PC, tablet, or smart phone by using the free Kindle app.



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