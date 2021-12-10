Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Talkspace, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Talkspace, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based Talkspace Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company.



On November 15, 2021, post-market, Talkspace, Inc. issued a press release "announc[ing] . . . that its co-founder and CEO, Oren Frank, has decided to step down from his position as CEO and Board member of Talkspace, effective today." Shortly thereafter on the same day, Talkspace issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Among other items, Talkspace disclosed that its net revenue for the quarter "came in below management expectations due to a lower number of B2C [business-to-consumer] customers and a one-time non-cash reserve adjustment for credit losses on receivables related to prior periods."



Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) declined from $4.04 per share on November 4, 2021, to as low as $1.935 per share on December 6, 2021.



