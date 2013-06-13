Tallahassee Banks Leader Capital City Bank Receives Small Business of the Year Award

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Although there are many corporate banks available across the nation, community banks are still the preferred choice of many people looking to protect their assets. Community banks offer their customers many advantages, such as accessibility, familiarity between businesses and clients, and involvement with the community.



For over a century, individuals in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama have depended on Capital City Bank for all of their banking needs. With roughly $2.6 billion in assets, the banking institution is one of the largest local financial companies in the United States. Capital City Bank is best known for its wide variety of banking resources, including traditional deposit and credit services, asset management, trusts, mortgage banking, data processing, and securities brokerage services.



Recently, Capital City Bank was named the recipient of the 2013 Small Business of The Year Award. The award, presented by the Alachua Chamber of Commerce, was given to Capital City Bank at a banquet hosted on May 14, 2013.



The Small Business of The Year Award is given to local businesses that are actively involved with the community and the Chamber of Commerce. Capital City Bank’s employees give back to their community by participating in walks, coaching little league teams, and much more. The bank also founded The Capital City Bank Group Foundation to provide grants to non-profit organizations in need of funding.



“We are honored to once again be selected to receive this award by the folks at the Chamber of Commerce,” said Don James, Capital City Bank president of Northwest Alachua County. “Our bankers take pride in serving our clients and communities, both through the work we do at the Bank and as private citizens. Being recognized in this way is the best compliment we could receive.”



About Capital City Bank

Since 1895, Capital City Bank has focused on serving communities where banks and bankers can make a difference. Today, Capital City Bank Group, Inc. provides a full range of financial services at 66 banking offices and 72 ATMs in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. Capital City Bank welcomes the opportunity to protect their clients’ most precious assets, and values the relationships that the company has built with its clients along the way. For more information, please visit https://www.ccbg.com