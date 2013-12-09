Tallahassee FL High Antioxidant Dark Chocolate News: Cold Press Cocoa Connoisseur Adam Green Announces New, Raw, Clean, Rich, and Natural Xocai Products Premier UPS Shipping Rate for Consumers

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- The High-Antioxidant Meal Replacement Shake, which boasts an amazing Total ORACfn score of over 50,000 per serving, can significantly boost antioxidant (ORAC) intake-and lose weight at the same time!



Eating a 50,000 plus Total ORACFN diet every day is easy. One can do it by following the suggestions for high-antioxidant foods, and especially by incorporating the X Protein Meal Shake into a daily diet. It's super high in antioxidants, and is proven to help lose pounds, boost energy and feel great.



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With Xoçai, one will be eating at least 50,000 ORAC or more every day for the next 30 days (and will want to continue longer). Remember, the ORAC measures how well components of food mop up the free radicals in the bloodstream. Eating 50,000 or more will significantly boost the antioxidant potency of your blood. This is one of those rare areas of nutrition where more truly is better.