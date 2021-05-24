Tallahassee Secret Scientist Store Is Officially Open

Mobile, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2021 -- Our new store is at Governor's Square, located at 1500 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32301, and is right next to B.J.'s Restaurant & Brewhouse and Best Buy, off the Apalachee Parkway. You can visit us from 11 am to 7 pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from 11 am to 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 12 pm to 6 pm on Sundays.



Free parking is provided for patrons near the mall's main entrances. Handicap parking is available in the parking lots directly beside the main mall entrances, as well as in the parking garage near Dillard's.



The mall offers great amenities and services for a fun shopping experience, including free wi-fi, a children's play area, a FedEx drop-off location, a mobile device charging station, safety escorts, plenty of seating, stroller rentals, and accessible wheelchairs.



The Tallahassee store is a big achievement for us, and we plan on going up from here with several stores in the works to open in 2021. If you can't make it into Secret Scientist Tallahassee, or if there is no Secret Scientist store near you, you can shop our urban clothing online. Our online store is constantly updated with new Secret Scientist finds. Items sell out quickly, so if you see something you like, go ahead and purchase!



We can't wait to see all the things you'll continue to help us achieve.