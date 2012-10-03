Tallega Announces Their OCR Software

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- Tallega software is proud to announce its new addition to their document scanning software products, ABBYY OCR software. ABBYY software is currently used by millions of people and offices around the world. It is one of the best data capture software applications to ever hit the market. The ABBYY OCR engine is used in multiple products around the world.



ABBYY offers a powerful, yet easy front-end OCR software scanning solution to those who are using ECM or other systems. It offers an intuitive interface for indexing and scanning documents. It also has an automated engine that can be used in order to convert those documents into searchable formats. The documents can be automatically classified by an operator and routed to the correct destination. Individuals can also use this product as a web service and many enjoy the fact that it is capable of supporting remote document upload. Centralized administration and web scanning tools will make sure that you are never restricted to one office. Instead, it can be used in different remote entry points at a time.



It is important for businesses to have good document management solutions to increase efficiency and cut costs . Many organizations have started to use content or document management systems in order to store their documents and route them throughout their business. However, when an organization simply installs a document management system, the process is only half done. They still need to use a tool that will capture new documents each day from different entry points.



ABBYY FlexiCapture has gained a lot of attention on today’s market, including numerous awards. ABBYY FlexiCapture is accurate, smart and scalable document capture and data extraction software. It provides a single entry point that can be used in order to automatically transform the stream of various documents and forms. ABBYY FlexiCapture helps save a great deal of time and resources.



Tallega is also offering ABBYY Recognition Server. This is a server-based software that is used for automating document processing. This software will automatically convert a large volume of document images or paper documents into electronic text that is fully searchable.



About Tallega Software

Tallega Software currently offers various products that will save money and time while at work. Feel free to contact Derek Gerber via email at derekg@tallega.com or by phone at (949) 367-9860.