Tallega Tells About the Benefits of ABBYY FlexiCapture for Manufacturing Companies

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- ABBYY FlexiCapture Software is popular amongst many manufacturing companies around the world. There are many benefits to using this software and Tallega has stepped up to share the benefits with the general public.



ABBYY FlexiCapture is the next generation of accurate, intelligent and highly scalable document processing and data capture software. There is a single entry point that can be used in order to automatically transform loads of different forms and documents of any format into data that is business-ready. ABBYY FlexiCapture helps companies of any size (both large and small) handle paperwork, which helps to increase the efficiency.



More and more manufacturing companies are starting to use ABBYY FlexiCapture for a variety of reasons. The software is easy to use, so the companies do not have to pay for training. The software also offers remote document capture operations in web browsers.



The software uses artificial intelligence algorithms in order to analyze the documents for the purposes of automatic data extraction and classification. Even International companies are able to benefit from this data entry software. The software is fully capable of processing documents in a variety of languages, including Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and 183 additional languages. It also has front office document capture, which will reduce extra steps, cut down on the costs of paper storage and delivery and makes the job easier. Companies can use the Web Capture Station for scanning and verification – it can be done in a single web-based interface.



About ABBYY FlexiCapture

ABBYY FlexiCapture, created by Tallega, is a popular data capturing software that is currently being used by manufacturing companies in the United States, United Kingdom, China and many other countries. ABBYY FlexiCapture is easy to use and it helps companies save time and money.



Name: Derek Gerber

Phone: 949.367.9860

Email: derekg@tallega.com