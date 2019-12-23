"TALO Freedom Seat," a Pocket Hammock That Lets You Take a Load Off, Now on Kickstarter

Sterling, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2019 -- A convenient and practical hammock, the TALO Freedom Seat provides people with the security to walk long distances knowing they have a safe, comfortable seat in their pocket. Small and lightweight at just around four ounces, have a hammock seat ready at a moment's notice. Supporting up to 425 pounds, the TALO Freedom Seat is the perfect companion for walking, hiking, camping, tailgating, and fishing, when waiting in line, enjoying a festival, or watching your kid's soccer game. By shifting up to 80 percent of one's body weight directly into the system, the TALO Freedom Seat allows people to take a load off, rest their legs and feet, and then get back to moving.



The standard method of use creates a triangular balance point between one's legs and their walking aid. The strong anchors are sized to allow a large walking stick or two standard trekking pole grips to fit, providing the same single balance point with one or two poles. Additional relief can be obtained by propping up a foot or leaning against a tree. Unlike conventional hammocks, the patent pending TALO Freedom Seat allows people to use walking sticks or trekking poles for support, comfortably and easily. The TALO Freedom Seat has been highlighted for its rehabilitative and health benefits, particularly to those recovering from injury and who cannot spend extended periods standing.



Three TALO Freedom Seat models are available in a variety of seat colors, all featuring the dual anchor system. Models include the Walker (5 oz), the Hiker (4 oz), and the Ultimate (approximately 3 oz).



With the TALO Freedom Seat, take a load off and relax like never before. Expected delivery in early May 2020, the TALO Freedom Seat will ship to backers around the world.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lesthomas/talo-freedom-seat



Supporters around the world can back TALO Freedom Seat by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $5. For a pledge of US$25 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including certain TALO Freedom Seat models. Some rewards are limited, so act fast. More information is available on the campaign page.



About The TALO Freedom seat

The TALO Freedom seat is the first product by Maximum Win LLC Founder by Les Thomas in Sterling, Virginia. The TALO Freedom Seat addresses common problems for those not able to remain for extended periods on their feet, providing them with a convenient, lightweight, and durable solution in their pocket that uses nothing more than their walking stick or trekking poles.



