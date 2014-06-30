Talon Tax Here to Solve Tricky Tax Situations

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Paying taxes can be a daunting affair. First, there are deadlines to take care of and then there is the elaborate exercise of putting aside a lump sum amount of hard earned money to honor the payments. In all, it can be taxing, stressful and very demanding. Talon Tax, providing long term tax relief solutions is now here to put the agony to rest. This professional tax solutions provider is the perfect choice to address unique tax situations where the individual needs expert help to get through the modalities of tax payment.



With most tax payments, it is very straightforward but, there are times when circumstances can play a big role in defining an individual’s ability/inability to pay taxes. These are times when not seeking help can mean permanent damage. Talon Tax offers a practical solution to all common as well as special tax problems that can be holding an individual back. The company tackles tax problems using knowledge, expertise, experience; values that are updated and customized to help provide the customer a better solution.



The recent case, http://taxfoundation.org/blog/derek-jeter-tax-case-distinct-jock-tax-controversy involving New York State and Yankee star Derek Jeter was all over the news for the ridiculousness of the accusations made about the player not honoring certain tax payments. This case and cases like these need expert intervention and there is no better than Talon Tax to do the needful. It is not just celebrities who get into trouble, even common citizens want to safeguard their hard earned money and protect their reputation need help from time to time. Talon taxes can give just about any tax problem the right conclusion.



About Talon Tax

The company enjoys a nationwide coverage of services mostly focusing on the Houston, Austin and Dallas Areas. It excels in 8 key and common tax problems some of which include; entering into IRS installment agreement, request for penalty abatement, qualifying for offers in compromise and so on. Through years of practice and gaining experience in learning about the nitty-gritties of tax laws, the company today stands tall and confident to take up negotiations with the IRS to help clients obtain relief from pending tax debts. To know more about the company and to fill out the free consultation form, log onto http://www.talontax.com/tax-solutions.html



Media Contact



Talon Tax

21175 Tomball Pkwy

Suite #133

Houston, TX 77070-1655

Client Services: (713) 588-0723

Email: clientservices@talontax.com